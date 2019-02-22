Chiefs sign E.J. Manuel, three others

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced the signings of four free agents, including quarterback E.J. Manuel.

They also signed receivers Sammie Coates and Davon Grayson and defensive back Dontae Johnson.

Manuel, 28, has not played an NFL game since 2017. The Raiders cut him out of the preseason in 2018.

A former first-round choice of the Bills, Manuel has appeared in 30 games with 18 starts. He is 6-12 with a 58.1 completion percentage, 3,767 yards, 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

He becomes the fourth quarterback under contract, joining Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Chase Litton.

Coates is a former third-round pick of the Steelers. He played 12 games with the Texans last season before they cut him Dec. 19.

Johnson is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers. He played one game for the Bills last season after appearing in 63 games with San Francisco over four seasons.