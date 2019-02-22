Devin McCourty on Robert Kraft: Let situation “play out”

Getty Images

Defensive back Devin McCourty became the first Patriots player to comment publicly about owner Robert Kraft’s arrest. McCourty was guarded in his comments about Kraft, who faces two counts of soliciting prostitution.

“When you see things come out like that, you really have to just let it play out,” McCourty said Friday on a goodwill trip in Puerto Rico, via Tom Curran of NBC Boston. “See what it is, what it isn’t, and go from there.”

McCourty, whom the Patriots drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft, has a strong relationship with Kraft.

“For me, RKK has been a great person to lean on as far as social justice stuff, a guy to lean on, a guy to talk to, always present in the locker room, always there to talk to guys,” McCourty said. “I’ve had the opportunity to build that kind of relationship with him. With what’s transpired, you really just have to let it play out and see what happens.”