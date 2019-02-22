Devin McCourty on Robert Kraft: Let situation “play out”

Posted by Charean Williams on February 22, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
Defensive back Devin McCourty became the first Patriots player to comment publicly about owner Robert Kraft’s arrest. McCourty was guarded in his comments about Kraft, who faces two counts of soliciting prostitution.

“When you see things come out like that, you really have to just let it play out,” McCourty said Friday on a goodwill trip in Puerto Rico, via Tom Curran of NBC Boston. “See what it is, what it isn’t, and go from there.”

McCourty, whom the Patriots drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft, has a strong relationship with Kraft.

“For me, RKK has been a great person to lean on as far as social justice stuff, a guy to lean on, a guy to talk to, always present in the locker room, always there to talk to guys,” McCourty said. “I’ve had the opportunity to build that kind of relationship with him. With what’s transpired, you really just have to let it play out and see what happens.”

  4. Huge mistake. Tough to get behind him. But let’s keep things in perspective.

    But-

    In this day and age isn’t it commonly known that these types of places are linked to human trafficking?

  5. So, the above comments say convict now for what is currently an unproven misdemeanor. Why do I picture A Salem witch trial with spectators wanting blood and burn the witch chants

  8. He’s a single man and I have no problem with him seeking sex with a single female. Considering his very liberal views (getting Meek Mill out of prison), I doubt he had any idea those prostitutes were captives.

    On the other hand, with his money he couldn’t spring for Heidi Fleiss type high end hookers?

  9. evilcape says:
    February 22, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Kraft is the most despicable human there is.

    I’d be interested then to know what you think of people like El Chapo, the Las Vegas mass shooter and countless others who have committed heinous crimes against innocent people.

    Your blind hatred and envy of the Patriots is likely clouding your judgement here.

  10. “Kraft is the most despicable human there is.”

    Let’s see he’s not a mass murderer, he hasn’t committed any of numerous other awful crimes that people engage in.

    I think you need an English comprehension lesson, I don’t think you understand the words you typed.

  12. Hey maybe he just had a sore back and needed a massage. Well, wait, — yeah, I agree, that looks a ridiculous in print as it sounded in my head.

  14. Prostitution should be legal, as in Germany. They are able to effectively combat human trafficking because they are able to register, license and monitor sex workers. It is good for everyone. HIV and trafficking disappeared after prostitution was legalized and rape crimes dropped drastically.

    Criminalization of drugs and prostitution is a joke, and the sign of barbaric societies. These “crimes” are victimless and only serve to bolster self righteous bloodthirsty prudes who think because they don’t want to do something, then the people who do must be “sinners.” Ancient societies openly allowed prostitution, and it was common practice in early Christian monasteries (fact, look it up). What happens between two consenting adults should remain that way unless someone is harmed or injured somehow.

    Vice crimes are a joke and a waste of taxpayer money. In no sane universe would Mr Kraft be considered a burden on society, nor would his actions be considered harmful. But America is not governed by logic and reason. It is governed by dollars and religious wackjobs.

