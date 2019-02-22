Dolphins announce Reggie McKenzie hiring

Getty Images

There was word last week that the Dolphins had struck a deal with former Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie to make him part of their personnel department and the team made it official on Friday.

The Dolphins announced in a release that McKenzie has been hired as a senior personnel executive. He will work with General Manager Chris Grier as the Dolphins prepare for free agency and the draft this offseason.

More information about McKenzie’s role and responsibilities were not outlined by the team. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported this week that McKenzie is not expected to work out of the team’s headquarters on a full-time basis.

McKenzie spent seven years as the G.M. in Oakland, but the writing for his departure was on the wall once the team hired Jon Gruden as their head coach and gave him more control over personnel matters than his predecessors enjoyed in Oakland.