Eagles release Chris Maragos

The Eagles are holding onto kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato, but they are parting ways with one of their other core special teamers from recent seasons.

The team has released safety Chris Maragos. Maragos was set to make $2 million in the final year of his contract.

In a statement, the team called Maragos a “valuable member of this organization and the community” and said he played a “crucial role” in the team’s success.

Maragaos appeared in 47 games for the Eagles from 2014 to 2016, but a knee injury ended his 2017 season after six games and he spent all of last season on the physically unable to perform list. He had 53 tackles over his entire run with the Eagles.