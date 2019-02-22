Eagles sign Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato to one-year deals

Getty Images

The Eagles have ensured that two of their key specialists will remain with the team in 2019.

The team announced that kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Rick Lovato have both signed one-year deals with the team. Both players were set to be exclusive rights free agents this offseason.

Elliott joined the Eagles early in 2017 when they signed him off of the Bengals practice squad. He’s gone 52-of-62 on field goals and 72-of-77 on extra points over his two years with the team. He’s also made all eight field goals and 8-of-10 extra points in the postseason.

Lovato joined the Eagles in 2016 and has snapped in all of the team’s games over the last two seasons. He’s also recorded seven special teams tackles over that period.