Eric DeCosta on more extensions: We have a plan that will hopefully come to fruition

Getty Images

The Ravens held a press conference to discuss the three-year contract extension they reached with cornerback Tavon Young this week and questions ranged beyond the details of how that deal came together.

Among the other topics was whether the team would be pushing to sign other current players to extensions. Reporters in Baltimore noted head coach John Harbaugh knocked on a wood table as General Manager Eric DeCosta provided a reply.

“We have a plan and I think, hopefully, that will come to fruition over the next two, three, four, five weeks, whatever it is” DeCosta said. “The big thing is this is a good first step for us. We signed a player that we really like a year early, a guy that really epitomizes what it’s like to play like a Raven and we’re really excited about that.”

Linebacker Matt Judon and kicker Justin Tucker are both a year away from free agency and could be players that the Ravens view similarly to Young when it comes to extensions. They could also try to work out an extension with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, although his return in 2020 can also happen by exercising his fifth-year option.

Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs head the list of Ravens players set for free agency next month if the team doesn’t work out a way to keep them before the start of the new league year.