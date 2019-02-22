Falcons bring back cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Getty Images

The Falcons are retooling their secondary, but brought back part of the depth there.

The team announced that Blidi Wreh-Wilson had agreed to a one-year contract extension. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

They signed him in 2016, and he’s signed a series of one-year deals since then. The 29-year-old was originally a third-round pick of the Titans.

“Blidi has been a very versatile player for us over the last three years,” coach Dan Quinn said in a release. “He has experience in our system and adds depth for both the defense and special teams units.”

The Falcons released starting cornerback Robert Alford this offseason (he’s since signed with Arizona), and will not tender nickel corner Brian Poole.