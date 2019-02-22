Glazer doubles down on his bold OBJ prediction

Getty Images

Last week, Jay Glazer made a bold prediction that ruffled plenty of feathers. So many feathers that the feather-ruffling ruffled his feathers.

This week, Glazer revisited his belief that the Giants may trade Odell Beckham, Jr. And Glazer isn’t backing down.

“When I made the prediction, I was a little surprised at how shocked everyone seemed to be. Plenty of trade rumors swirled around Beckham last year,” Glazer wrote for TheAthletic.com. “John Mara had some sharp things to say about Odell last offseason before they signed him, and it was reported that he could be traded to the Rams and other teams, and, according to Chris Simms, the New England Patriots were reportedly also very interested. There were other teams calling around the trade deadline, so that wasn’t hidden information. It was Pat Shurmur who had to convince the Giants to re-sign him, that he would be worth it, that he would be able to keep the circus at a minimum.”

Glazer also pointed to Beckham’s in-season interview with ESPN: “He was asked about Eli Manning, that answer wasn’t great; he was asked about how he felt about playing in New York, that answer wasn’t great. Yes, my prediction that he’ll be traded is a bold one, as the question and answer stated, but if you look at the history, why is it so shocking?”

It’s not shocking, and it shouldn’t be surprising if Beckham is traded.

“[I]t turns out the Giants have a lot more holes than anyone thought,” Glazer writes. “They need massive help on the offensive line, they need a quarterback, they need pass rushers, plural, and they need linebackers. You’re not going to trade Saquon Barkley and you want to start building more around Saquon than you do around Odell. If you can take Odell and get some big bounty for him to fill more holes, I think that’s a wise business decision for the Giants. Giants fans may not agree, but if you can get several players for one, it might work. Whether or not they can get equal value for him, that I do not know.”

Regardless of whether the Giants officially are shopping Beckham, nothing stops an interested team from giving the Giants a call. And nothing stops that interested team from making an offer that may get the Giants’ attention. And nothing stops the negotiation from progressing to the point at which the Giants’ say yes.