If Steelers want “significant compensation,” an Antonio Brown trade won’t be easy

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2019, 11:48 AM EST
Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh. And the Steelers are willing to trade him. If they can get “significant compensation” for him.

While the Steelers may simply be posturing, with a willingness ultimately to take whatever they can get, there’s a chance they mean it. If they do, it may not be easy to do a deal.

Brown has made it clear that he wants a new contract, which means that his new team will have to satisfy both the Steelers and Brown in order to get the contract done. Although, in theory, the new team could simply strike  a deal with the Steelers and take Brown’s contract without adjustment, the new team would risk inheriting an unhappy Brown.

Here’s the problem. Whatever the team gives to the Steelers will influence what it gives to Brown, and vice versa. Draft picks have an inherent cash value, and if draft picks will be sacrificed to the Steelers, cash value will be withheld from Brown.

And that’s likely why the Steelers aren’t letting Brown work out his own trade. Agent Drew Rosenhaus would focus first on getting the best terms for Brown, with the best terms for the Steelers a secondary consideration.  With the Steelers controlling the process, what they want comes first.

So the new team needs to make the Steelers happy, make Brown happy, and ultimately make itself happy regarding the prospect of absorbing a 31-year-old receiver and everything that goes along with who he currently is and hoping that his presence helps make the franchise’s situation better, not worse.

It currently can’t get much worse between Brown and the Steelers, but it definitely will get worse if the Steelers refuse the best offer they get and try to keep Brown around, with a contract he doesn’t like and a quarterback he despises.

6 responses to “If Steelers want “significant compensation,” an Antonio Brown trade won’t be easy

  1. His antics are going to cost him a lot of $$.
    Especially over the long term.
    Team $, endorsements, TV…
    Nice way to shoot yourself in the foot AB.

  2. Wow…..between the compensation wanted by the Steelers, the new contract wanted by “Mr. Big Chest” and the behavior of the div, he should be hard to get rid of for the Steelers.

  3. IMO, the Steelers are playing this correctly. If they let it be known they would let him go for a seventh round draft pick, or, a scrub player, that is all they would get. Claim to want a #1 plus a couple starting players and negotiate down from there.

  4. And they should get significant compensation. Look, I don’t care much for AB anymore, but the Steelers have invested a ton of money in him and shouldn’t just give him away to make his whining go away. AB signed a very healthy contract – willfully. Dude’s still got talent and that has value. Too bad he’s turned into a giant toolbag.

  5. So he signed a 4 year $68 million contract less than 2 years ago and wants another. The Steelers want considerable compensation. Both point to a slim chance for a trade. My bet, Mr. Big Chest sits out next year.

  6. Don’t see why it wouldn’t be easy. He is under contract for three years
    at a very manageable price for arguably, the best WR in the league.
    Antonio is a great competitor and has always been one of the hardest workers
    in the NFL. He has been a coach’s dream player up until this year.
    He’d be well worth any fair compensation for the talented player he is.

    AB is well liked by his teammates and coaches, and has proven to be clutch
    when the team needs a play made. Even double teams aren’t enough
    to slow him down. He makes the catch and he scores TD’s. Clutch.

    Yes, things went sour in Pittsburgh, but it doesn’t diminish the HOF type career
    AB was putting together. He’d be a key component on any team who needs
    a playmaker. People should stop talking him down and taking away from
    his elite skills as a ball player. Just because of his unique circumstances
    with the Steelers went awry, doesn’t mean the same thing will happen
    on a new team.

    The guy is a playmaker. What team doesn’t need more of those?

