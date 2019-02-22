Jordy Nelson takes issue with criticism of Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Some former teammates have criticized Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently, but one former teammate is coming to Rodgers’ defense.

Jordy Nelson, who spent a decade with Rodgers in Green Bay, took issue with former teammates Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley criticizing Rodgers, as well as with ex-Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila saying that Rodgers changed as a person when he became famous.

“I think if you look, there’s two guys — now three [with Gbaja-Biamilia] — saying it, compared to the hundreds that are saying the opposite. It doesn’t make sense,” Nelson told ESPN Wisconsin. “I think it’s comical when I read those comments.”

Nelson suggested that the former teammates want to get attention for themselves by bad-mouthing Rodgers.

“Everyone knows negativity sells,” he said. “People don’t want to hear [the good]. People feel better about themselves when they hear bad things about other people. And that’s why that gets more pub. I mean, no one wants to hear that Aaron’s not only obviously a great quarterback but a great leader and does everything right. All right, there’s your story. What fun is that? So whenever they can, they go back to the well and get the same people to say the same stuff.”

Nelson and Rodgers were close during their time in Green Bay, and it’s unsurprising that Nelson is sticking up for Rodgers now.