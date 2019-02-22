Kevin Colbert says three teams have reached out about Antonio Brown

Getty Images

A meeting between Steelers owner Art Rooney II and wide receiver Antonio Brown this week ended with the Steelers saying that they’ll try to trade Brown to another team this offseason.

General Manager Kevin Colbert gave an update on that during an appearance on NFL Network on Friday. Colbert said that three teams have reached out to the Steelers about the wideout and that he anticipates hearing from more in the days to come.

Colbert said that he expects the process to take time. He added that things could pick up over the next week or so as teams get a sense of what wide receivers will be available through their “own free agency evaluations” and watch prospects go through the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Colbert told local reporters on Wednesday that the team won’t give Brown away in a trade and he emphasized on Friday that a deal has to be good for the Steelers in order for them to pull the trigger. What that means in terms of a return isn’t known and the answer may not come for a little while yet.