Kraft charges part of human trafficking sting

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 22, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
Getty Images

The prostitution sting which included Patriots owner Robert Kraft was part of a larger sweep of Florida establishments regarding human trafficking.

Kraft has been charged with solicitation, and officials in Jupiter, Fla., said they have videotaped evidence of Kraft, who allegedly made two trips to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

“Our concern in this investigation centers around victims of human trafficking,” Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said, via Olivia Hitchcock of the Palm Beach Post.

Kerr also said they were working with interpreters and advocacy groups to gain more information about the women who were trafficked.

Kraft was one of 25 people charged with solicitation Friday. The crime is a second-degree misdemeanor, carrying a jail term of up to 60 days for first-time offenders. Kraft has issued a statement denying the charges.

The sting is believed to be linked to an international human-trafficking and prostitution ring. Florida and federal law defines human trafficking as “soliciting, recruiting, harboring, transporting or otherwise obtaining another person to exploit him or her for labor, domestic servitude or sexual exploitation.”

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said many of the women working at the locations involved in this week’s sweep were brought to the United States under the guise of having legitimate jobs, but were forced to work in the sex trade. The Orchids of Asia Day Spa had beds, dressers, and a kitchen, which suggests that people were living in the storefront unit.

29 responses to “Kraft charges part of human trafficking sting

  1. Human trafficking is a disgusting problem all over the world. Could be your daughter who is forced into this modern form of slavery. Kraft is enabling this type of business to exist.

  5. So did Kraft know this beforehand? No you say? Then shut up. We all know human trafficing is a bad thing. You can step off the soap box

  10. Even if it is true that a billionaire widower visited a massage parlour, that’s all it is, so far. There is no suggestion Kraft was trafficking, and he isn’t cheating on a wife, but that’s how it’s being portrayed. Are parlours illegal in Jupiter? Would Kraft have known? If not I’m not interested.

  11. Kraft probably thought he had a handshake agreement that The Orchids of Asia Day Spa would keep it quiet. Cops have a tough job. But you gotta hand it to them, they are hard on the job. And they stuck to this case like glue, to get their man.

  12. For Kraft, it’s a prickly predicament that he’s got himself into. Hell, that’s why lawyers get paid the big bucks. They have got the balls to talk their way out of a sticky situation.

  13. marvin1958 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:35 pm
    So did Kraft know this beforehand? No you say? Then shut up. We all know human trafficing is a bad thing. You can step off the soap box

    ———————————

    A majority of the sex trade is unfortunately forced, through drugs and/or human trafficing. The fact that this is not commonly known is unfortunate and allows people to go hire prostitutes to live in denial. watch any documentaries on it, they all say the same things. Amazingly sad what humans do to each other.

  15. This is why the whole canard of “victimless crime” is such malarkey! Most of the women forced into the sex trade are threatened with violence and even death if they try to leave!

    This is no joke and an old fool like Kraft should’ve known better!

  18. They kept the girls in these spas 24/7 and each one had 8 perverts a day stop in, according to the police reports.
    If you don’t know that you involved in a human trafficking ring when you go to a massage parlor that gives happy endings you’re a selfish fool or sociopath.

  19. Everyone who steps into a parlor knows its trafficking…
    You would think with all the Hotel and Casino owners Kraft knows, someone couldnt have set up an “arrangement” for him ?

    Thats the problem with rich people…they should never go to what they are wanting…they should have what they want come to them

  22. I will tell you this much: if Kraft is not forced to sell the Patriots than Jerry Richardson needs to sue the NFL because Goodell forced Richardson to sell for much less!

  23. The fact that these poor people are being forced into servitude makes my heart hurt. human trafficking is a huge issue world wide and the fact that Kraft frequented these massage parlors knowing what the situation was is inexcusable.his actions cannot go unpunished by the NFL

  27. People seem to be making a lot of assumptions beyond what the story actually says i.e. Kraft was a customer and not the owner or operator of the operation. Let’s see what develops before declaring guilt. We have already had one of those situations recently and it did a 180 from what was originally out there.
    For my own part, I am suspicious of this entire story. The town of Jupiter is having an election in the middle of March and the mayor is up for re-election. He apparently has some opposition. The timing of this must only be coincidental, right?

  29. Human trafficking is one of the worst crimes that can be committed, its modern day slavery and should be punished to the highest level possible.

    With that said, there are millions of women around the world who lead a daily life of prostitution by choice and this includes some of the women in massage parlors. Did Kraft make a mistake by paying for sex? Yes, because it is illegal in this country. If he was in say Australia, he would be free to pay for sex anytime he wanted it.

