NFL reverses course, again, on terms of partial Scouting Combine ban

Getty Images

The on-again, partially-off-again, on-again, partially-off-again Scouting Combine ban has had another formal alteration to its terms.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league has informed all teams that the three players who had initially been banned from the Combine completely and who have since been allowed to attend for the purposes of taking physicals may now participate in “limited interviews.”

The NFL had denied a PFT report that the players would be permitted to submit to interviews; however, the players believed they’d been told by Combine officials that they would be permitted to participate in interviews.

Defensive end Jaylon Ferguson and receiver Preston Williams will be made available for a two-hour period between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 27. The prospects will rotate through tables of eight (two representatives from four teams) every 15 minutes, with half of the league’s teams participating in the first hour and the other half in the second hour.

At 8:00 p.m. ET on February 27, the prospects also will be available for informal interviews, with the same format that applies to all other prospects.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons won’t be attending, due to his recent ACL surgery.

The difference is that teams won’t have time alone with the players. Instead, four teams will be grilling each player in the 15-minute window that otherwise would be available to one team at a time.