NFL will “monitor developments” in Kraft case

The National Football League has issued a statement regarding the criminal investigation involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the league said in a statement.

Kraft is accused of solicitation of prostitution. He has strongly denied the charges.

The charges are misdemeanor in nature, entailing maximum jail time of 60 days. Kraft could face league discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

  2. NFL wants to get their hands on the tapes so they can destroy the evidence just like they did in spy-gate!

  9. According to Jupiter, FL Police Chief Daniel Kerr, the massage parlors “were used for prostitution and human trafficking.”

  10. FUTURE ‘I TOLD YA’:

    The nfl will bow, apologize, say they fight hard against the problem…

    … and…

    … let this low character individual keep the team.

  13. Low life perverts.
    Anyone who tries to spin this because(fanboys) he is rich and owns a football team is part of the problem.
    People that think they can do as the please because they can afford an expensive lawyer needs to pay the full price for their actions. Enough letting these people off the hook or try to cover for them.

  20. His wife is half his age and is a gorgeous former dancer-model. What might be driving this need ?
    It seems it’s always those that are drowning in riches that are never satisfied. I’d like to know what Giselle is thinking today.

  21. He solicited a hooker. A misdemeanor. Legal in Nevada. Big deal. It’s not like he was driving drunk with hundreds of prescription pills and $29k in cash… Irsay was suspended 6 games and fined $500k for that. What Kraft did wasn’t really that serious…

  23. What does he mean “monitor developments?”

    They have video, he’s been charged and there is a warrant out for him.
    This isn’t an ongoing investigation. It’s over.

  25. Yes what he did was wrong along with the other 24 guys charges but it’s not like he was running the operation. He should be condemned for his acts and hopefully learn from it and move on.

  26. ricko1112 says:

    February 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    He solicited a hooker. A misdemeanor. Legal in Nevada. Big deal. It’s not like he was driving drunk with hundreds of prescription pills and $29k in cash… Irsay was suspended 6 games and fined $500k for that. What Kraft did wasn’t really that serious…
    ___________________________________________________________________________________
    Wrong, human trafficking, and we don’t know yet how old the girl was, could be a very serious charge.

  28. Patriot Fanboys will always find the justification of these kinds of acts when it may damage the integrity of their laundry.

    Human Trafficking is disgusting and Robert Kraft has just been alleged to contribute to such. It is a big deal.

  30. For the WEEI crowd trying to downplay this, keep in mind this isn’t just about your average massage-parlor bust. There is mention of human trafficking. That’s beyond serious. Kraft may be in deeper trouble than you realize.

  31. ricko1112 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm
    He solicited a hooker. A misdemeanor. Legal in Nevada. Big deal. It’s not like he was driving drunk with hundreds of prescription pills and $29k in cash… Irsay was suspended 6 games and fined $500k for that. What Kraft did wasn’t really that serious…

    ————–

    From a criminal charge perspective that is true. The police confirmed he will be charged with secondary misdemeanors.

    The problem I think here is less about the level of the criminal offense and more that Kraft prides himself in his humanitarian work. If the sex workers were there against their will as part of a human trafficking operation then Kraft should be helping these people, not participating. That’s what makes it horrible.

    Obviously sex work is something that exists, always has and probably always will, regardless of what people think about it morally. If the women involved were their because they wanted to be there of their own free will, that is a different situation from my perspective, but that certainly doesn’t sound like the case the police are making.

  33. billswillnevermove says:
    February 22, 2019 at 3:08 pm
    ricko1112 says:

    February 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    He solicited a hooker. A misdemeanor. Legal in Nevada. Big deal. It’s not like he was driving drunk with hundreds of prescription pills and $29k in cash… Irsay was suspended 6 games and fined $500k for that. What Kraft did wasn’t really that serious…
    ___________________________________________________________________________________
    Wrong, human trafficking, and we don’t know yet how old the girl was, could be a very serious charge.

    ————

    They already confirmed the charges. Secondary misdemeanors.

  34. So, the NFL has someone who is involved in a way with human trafficking and it will be interesting to see what the NFL does. If they at least don’t remove him from ownership, it will show the total hypocrisy of the NFL. Kapernick can’t find another job because of kneeling for he was bringing attention to social injustice, but you have an owner that got involved with much more disgusting. Way to go NFL.

