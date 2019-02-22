NFL will “monitor developments” in Kraft case

Getty Images

The National Football League has issued a statement regarding the criminal investigation involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the league said in a statement.

Kraft is accused of solicitation of prostitution. He has strongly denied the charges.

The charges are misdemeanor in nature, entailing maximum jail time of 60 days. Kraft could face league discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.