Panthers exploring bid to bring NFL Draft to Charlotte

Getty Images

When the NFL turned its annual player selection meeting into a traveling road show, the plan hinged on having cities line up to bid for the right to host it.

And they continue to get in line.

According to Erik Spanberg of the Charlotte Business Journal, the Panthers are exploring a bid to host the NFL Draft, with team executives scheduling a meeting with the league next week.

City leaders are on board with the plan, as Charlotte is on a hosting roll after last weekend’s NBA All-Star Game, with the Republican National Convention on the docket for 2020.

The team is expected to meet with NFL senior vice president of events Peter O’Reilly to talk about the bid.

The draft is going to Nashville this year and Las Vegas in 2020, and a number of cities have tried to get in on the action, with a trip to Los Angeles feeling inevitable, and bids from Cleveland/Canton on the table.