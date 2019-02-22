Rams hiring Eric Henderson as DL coach

Getty Images

The Rams are hiring Eric Henderson as their new defensive line coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. There is no word on the future of Bill Johnson, who coached the Rams’ defensive linemen the past two seasons.

Henderson spent the past two seasons as the Chargers’ assistant defensive line coach.

He began his coaching career in 2012 as a defensive assistant at Georgia Military College, where he worked with the outside linebackers and secondary.

Henderson took a job at Oklahoma State in 2013, serving as a graduate assistant for two seasons and a defensive quality control coach for another. He spent 2016 as the defensive line coach at Texas-San Antonio.