Ravens have most compensatory picks in history

Posted by Charean Williams on February 22, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
The NFL has awarded compensatory picks since 1994. No team has more than the Ravens have all-time and by a wide margin.

The Ravens have received 50 extra choices in history, which means losing more or better compensatory free agents (CFA) than it acquired the previous year based on a formula using salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The Ravens received one compensatory pick this year, but it’s a third-round choice (No. 102 overall). They lost Mike Wallace, Ryan Jensen and Benjamin Watson as compensatory free agents, while signing John Brown.

The Cowboys and Packers tie for second with 42 all-time compensatory picks. The Patriots have 39, the Rams 36 and the Bengals 35.

The Saints have received the fewest — only 10 — in the history of compensatory picks, with the Browns ranking 31st with 13 and the Jets 30th with 14.

2 responses to “Ravens have most compensatory picks in history

  2. This list tells a lot about stability and front-office thoughtfulness over the history of comp picks. The Ravens have received both quality and quantity, and Ozzie Newsome has been the man pulling that trick almost the entire time. He’s regarded as brilliant for a reason. The Packers also had stable front office work and were rarely fans of major outside FA spending, so it makes sense that they would receive many comp picks. Dallas has had consistency at GM too, and for whatever mistakes he has made in other areas it seems he and his front office group figured out comp picks quicker than most teams have. The Patriots, of course, have mostly been run by Bill Belichick during this period.

    Meanwhile, the Saints had all sorts of upheaval before Sean Payton and Drew Brees arrived, and even with those two the team has had a bit of a “win now” attitude. The Browns are, of course, the Browns, and the Jets are, of course, the Jets, so there is no surprise that both teams have garnered few comp picks.

