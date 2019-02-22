Report: Bears to cut Cody Parkey

Getty Images

Cody Parkey‘s missed field goal in the playoff loss to the Eagles will be his last as a Bear.

The Bears will release Parkey at the start of the league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s going to be an expensive decision: Parkey is due $3.5 million guaranteed in 2019. The Bears have to pay that even if they cut him.

But Parkey had a poor season that had a terrible ending, and he seemed to alienate the Bears’ coaching staff and front office with the TV interview he gave days after his season-ending miss. Now he’s on the way out in Chicago, and the Bears will need to find a new kicker for 2019.