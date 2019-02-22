Report: Bucs will keep Gerald McCoy for 2019 season

Getty Images

A tweet from Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy last month left some people wondering if he’d be moving on from the team this offseason, but it does not appear that will be the case.

McCoy is set to make a non-guaranteed salary of $13 million in 2019, so a tweet reading “embrace change, even when the change slaps you in the face” opened up questions about whether a new coaching staff in Tampa was looking in a new direction on the defensive line.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that isn’t the case, however. The Buccaneers are making changes to their base defense, but, per the report, head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles feel McCoy will fit well in the new look.

McCoy started all 14 games he played in 2018 and recorded 28 tackles and six sacks.