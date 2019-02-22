Report: Dwayne Haskins to throw at combine

Getty Images

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw five touchdowns during his last visit to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and he’s reportedly going to be putting the ball in the air at that venue again on March 2.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Haskins will throw at the Scouting Combine next week. After Haskins declared for the draft, he indicated he’d be doing drills in Indianapolis, although players sometimes veer away from those plans once the event draws closer.

Haskins’ five touchdown passes came against Northwestern in the Big Ten title game and he followed that up with three more in a Rose Bowl win over Washington. He threw 50 passes overall last season.

Haskins grew up in New Jersey and has made several comments about wanting to land with the Giants in the draft. A strong showing in Indy could drum up more local support for that move.