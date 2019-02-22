Report: Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing prostitution charge

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been named in a Florida prostitution sting.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said Kraft was among the individuals caught at a “spa”, and was charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution.

The 77-year-old Kraft owns a property in the Palm Beach area.

Via WPTV, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said earlier this week about 100 men would be arrested.

“The tentacles of this go from here to New York to China, in Florida from here to Orange County,” Snyder said. “I think it’s very safe to say without any hyperbole that this is the tip of the iceberg.”