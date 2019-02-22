Report: Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved in prostitution case

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been named as one of those involved in a prostitution sting in Florida, but he’s far from the only one involved, and he may not be the most famous person involved.

Adam Schefter said on ESPN that Kraft isn’t the most famous person — there’s someone else whose name hasn’t surfaced yet who’s better known than Kraft.

“I’m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida,” Schefter said.

There’s no word on who the biggest name is, and it’s unclear why the authorities in Florida would name Kraft publicly but not name this bigger name. But it appears that this story is going to get significant traction, and not go away quietly as Kraft would surely prefer.