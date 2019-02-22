Report: Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved in prostitution case

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been named as one of those involved in a prostitution sting in Florida, but he’s far from the only one involved, and he may not be the most famous person involved.

Adam Schefter said on ESPN that Kraft isn’t the most famous person — there’s someone else whose name hasn’t surfaced yet who’s better known than Kraft.

“I’m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida,” Schefter said.

There’s no word on who the biggest name is, and it’s unclear why the authorities in Florida would name Kraft publicly but not name this bigger name. But it appears that this story is going to get significant traction, and not go away quietly as Kraft would surely prefer.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Report: Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved in prostitution case

  1. Legalize it. Would be better for everyone. Won’t waste tax payers money, the job would be safer and criminals wouldn’t profit from it. I don’t care who was involved because it isn’t my business.

  4. Unless my reading of maps is horribly wrong, Jupiter is just a tad north of Mar-A-Lago, and Bob Kraft is pretty close to the owner, last I heard.

  12. Such uninformed people. Trump has been removing child trafficing perps during the last 2 years at a rapid pace. Over 10K have been arrested since his election. Yes there will be more, many more. Look at the NXVIM group, Weinstein, Spacey…It is just beginning…

  18. BuckyBadger says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:14 pm
    Legalize it. Would be better for everyone. Won’t waste tax payers money, the job would be safer and criminals wouldn’t profit from it. I don’t care who was involved because it isn’t my business.
    —————————————–
    Read the whole story and then realize how dumb your comment is. Legalize human trafficking??

  19. William Race says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:28 pm
    guys like 100 years old. How else is he suppose to get it?
    ———————-
    His girlfriend is 39 years old and hot. That’s how.

  20. The reason we have human trafficking is BECAUSE prostitution is illegal.

    It’s the same reason why “whiskey manufacturing” was such a violent racket during prohibition, and why cocaine cartels murder women & children today.

  22. Koch Bros or Tiger. They live near the dumb orange guy in Palm Beach.
    I know there is no one more famous the Kraft in Martin, St. Lucie or Brevard counties.
    So whoever the next famous person arrested in this should come from Palm Beach.

  23. johnthorpe says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:34 pm
    The reason we have human trafficking is BECAUSE prostitution is illegal.

    It’s the same reason why “whiskey manufacturing” was such a violent racket during prohibition, and why cocaine cartels murder women & children today.
    —————–
    The men are usually making the money in human trafficking cases from the enslaved women/children. If that same man was to advertise himself on a street corner, I doubt he would make the same money. Prostitution and human trafficking are not the same.

  27. The place is in a strip mall with one of my favorite restaurants in it and the surf shop.
    Lots of professional golfers in the area – Tiger’s place is close by as is MJ’s.
    A lot of old money down there. Kennedy had a big compound down there not sure if still theirs or not. Really weird I know we probably walked by the place a million times and never gave thought to it.

  28. Ok now that it’s known that this is also a human trafficking situation it can’t be just swept under the rug and people paid off so the charge goes away, Kraft and those caught in this sting are despicable and hopefully his money can’t buy him out of this he must be punished by the law

  31. “Read the whole story and then realize how dumb your comment is. Legalize human trafficking??”

    He was obviously saying legalize prostitution, not human trafficking

    SMH

  32. Mar – a Lago is 25 min from Jupiter and Trump National Golf Club is located in Jupiter…any guesses as to who this “more famous person” is?

  34. Rick Martin says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:26 pm
    Such uninformed people. Trump has been removing child trafficing perps during the last 2 years at a rapid pace. Over 10K have been arrested since his election. Yes there will be more, many more. Look at the NXVIM group, Weinstein, Spacey…It is just beginning…
    ———
    He’s literally trafficking kids into federal prisons. He’s doing it at maximum expense to the taxpayer. Locking up poor kids is making him and his cronies very rich at the taxpayers expense. $777.00 per kid per day since about Thanksgiving.

  35. If this unnamed person is a bigger name than Kraft and is able to keep his name out the news the he/she (could be a she though not likely) is a powerful person in deed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!