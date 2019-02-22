Robert Kraft categorically denies any illegal activity

Getty Images

Police in Jupiter, Florida announced on Friday that they have charged Patriots owner Robert Kraft with two counts of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft is accused of visiting a massage parlor to solicit sex acts and the police department said they have video evidence to back up the charge. A spokesperson for Kraft responded to those charges in a statement later on Friday that denied Kraft did anything illegal.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Kraft and all other NFL owners are subject to league discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. With much more to play out in this story, it remains to be seen if that will be on the table or not.