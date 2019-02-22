Seahawks hire Austin Davis as an offensive assistant

Getty Images

Austin Davis is back with the Seahawks, but he won’t be backing up quarterback Russell Wilson this time around.

The Seahawks announced on Friday that Davis has been added to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Davis spent the 2017 season with the Seahawks and spent time with the Titans last year after being released by Seattle in September.

The team also announced that Steve Shimko will move from offensive assistant to assistant quarterbacks coach and that Brad Idzik will be the assistant wide receivers coach. Idzik, who is the son of former Jets General Manager John Idzik, was a graduate assistant at Stanford.

In addition to those moves, the Seahawks also named Ivan Lewis as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach. Jamie Yanchar, Mark Philipp, Thomas Garcia and Grant Steen will assist Lewis during the 2019 season.