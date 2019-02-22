Steelers keep Tyson Alualu

Getty Images

The Steelers have signed a player who was otherwise slated to become an unrestricted free agent! (Not that one.)

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers have signed defensive end Tyson Alualu to a two-year deal.

The 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft, Alualu signed with the Steelers in 2017, after seven seasons in Jacksonville. Now 31, he has appeared in 31 regular-season games with seven starts with his current team.

Teams who hold the contractual rights of impending free agents have the exclusive ability to negotiate with and to sign them to new deals before the market opens. Many would say that, at this point, looming free agents should wait for the opportunity to see what else may be out there before recommitting.

The risk, of course, is that the team will decide to find someone else.