With three first-rounders, Jon Gruden leaving options open

With three first-round selections, the Raiders have flexibility in the draft. Coach Jon Gruden said Friday afternoon the team will consider all options, including trading one or more of their first-rounders.

“I think so,” Gruden said on The Game Plan podcast on the team’s website. “I think there’s a lot of potential for trades, and I think that’s one of the things I’m excited about [with] Mike Mayock. What he brings to the table, he’s got great resources around the NFL. He’s been in every building. He’s on a first-name basis, everybody knows Mike, and I think he’s going to be on the phones quite a bit with the two picks you talked about. Who knows? We may move up with the No. 4 pick. We may move back with that pick. We’ll see how it all unfolds.”

The Raiders have plenty of holes to fill after ranking 23rd in total offense, 26th in total defense and winning only four games. The question becomes whether they will draft a quarterback with any of their first-round picks.

Gruden, though, said he and Mayock are concentrating on the free agent market for now. After trading Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack last year, the Raiders have plenty of cap room.

“That’s what we’ve been doing the last 10 days,” Gruden said. “We’ve been doing nothing but studying free agents. Guys [whose] contracts are up. Obviously, we aren’t looking to add players that are at the end of their career. We’re looking for blossoming young players, [and] those guys usually don’t get to free agency. The pickings are slim for everybody, but there are a couple diamonds in the rough. We’ll see where the market goes, but you don’t want to spend all your money that you have on a few free agents. You want to try and keep some of that money available in case a trade might develop during the draft.”