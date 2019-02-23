AAF’s Week Three begins today

AP

The AAF made plenty of news this week for reasons other than its games. On Saturday, its games return.

Week Three commences with a pair of Saturday games. First, the Salt Lake Stallions host the Arizona Hotshots at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game won’t be televised; it will be streaming online only. Second, the Memphis Express visit the Orlando Apollos. The game will be televised by NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The night game has Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary coaching the 0-2 Express against the undefeated Apollos, coached by Steve Spurrier. The oddsmakers believe it won’t be much of a game; quarterback Christian Hackenberg and company are listed as 15.5-point underdogs.

In the earlier game, the 2-0 Hotshots have been installed as 4.5-point favorites over 0-2 Salt Lake, which will be playing in its home opener.