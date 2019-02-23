Arizona, Salt Lake tied after one half

AP

The AAF has made its debut in Salt Lake City. Not many have shown up to see the game in person.

What those who are there have seen is a game tied 9-9 through two quarters.

Just before halftime, Arizona scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion. After replay review, the ruling on the field was overturned, wiping out the two points and leaving the game knotted.

Arizona quarterback John Wolford has 127 passing yards. Receiver Rashard Ross has 51 of those yards, with a touchdown catch.

Far more important to the aesthetic of the new league, the first game of Week Three also seems to be featuring a revised officiating uniform that creates much less of a zebra midriff vibe. The best approach would be to simply embrace the same black and white stripes used at every level of football, without getting fancy for the sake of being fancy. Stripes are used not because they look good, but because they differentiate the officials from the players.

The second half of Saturday’s game will stream at AAF.com. If it’s still tied at the end of the next two quarters, the AAF will have its first overtime game ever.