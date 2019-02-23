Concerns about Le’Veon Bell’s weight, shape are overblown

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell didn’t play football last year. Presumably, he also avoided other potential physical risks as he closed in on his long-overdue payday.

So should it surprise anyone that he currently may not be in ideal football shape?

It shouldn’t. This is the flip side of the hand-wringing about guys playing basketball. When guys don’t play basketball (or do other things like it), they tend to gain weight and lose cardiovascular endurance. It’s not very hard to get it back — especially for elite athletes.

Bell, once it became clear that he’d skip the season and head to the open market, should have put himself in a bubble and done nothing that would in any way risk his overall physical well-being until he signs a contract and cashes in.

Regardless of whether he currently is or isn’t 260 pounds (his trainer has strongly denied the arguably flimsy “word on the street” report that Le’Veon is lugging around a load of lard), here’s how things will play out. First, agent Adisa Bakari will unofficially identify the universe of potentially interested teams this week in Indianapolis. (Yes, it’s tampering. Yes, it will nevertheless happen.) Second, Bakari will harvest specific financial proposals during the 48-hour legal tampering window, if not sooner. Third, one or more of those offers likely will be significant. Fourth, Bakari and Bell likely will accept one of those offers before the free-agency period officially opens.

Fifth, and finally, Bell’s new team will get a chance to eyeball him when he shows up to sign the contract to which he’s already agreed. And even if his entrance involves more wobbling than walking, they’ll realize that they have months to get him in shape — and they will.

So why the report? Maybe the Jets are trying to drive down the market for Bell. Or maybe they’re trying to scare away other teams. (Last year, the Jets wanted Kirk Cousins, but he spurned them for the Vikings.)

Regardless, it’s hardly a cause for major concern that a guy listed at 225 may have while not playing football for an entire year added 35 pounds. He’ll lose the weight quickly, and he’ll get back to being the guy that he was in 2017 and previously.