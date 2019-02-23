Express lose another game, but possibly find a quarterback

Getty Images

The Christian Hackenberg era is finally over. And the Age of Mettenberger has returned.

Mettenberger, who started 10 games (with zero wins) between 2014 and 2015 for the Titans, replaced Hackenberg at the start of the second half on Saturday night in Orlando, with Memphis down 9-0. Mettenberger led the Express to three scoring drives over the final 30 minutes, pushing the Apollos to the limit in a 21-17 win.

Orlando, which was favored to win by 15.5 points, chewed up the final 5:32 after Mettenberger’s second touchdown pass of the night (followed by a successful throw to the end zone for a two-point conversion) trimmed the margin to four.

Mettenberger finished with 120 passing yards; Hackenberg, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2016 who never played in an NFL regular-season game, managed 88 before he was benched.

For Orlando, quarterback Garrett Gilbert threw for 207 yards and added 43 on the ground, including a 21-yard touchdown run that gave the Apollos their final point total.

Orlando has won all three of its games; the Express have yet to finagle a victory. But with Mettenberger now under center — and Hackenberg likely done as the starter — that could change.