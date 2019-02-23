Former NFL player Myron Rolle strongly denies claim of sexual harassment

Getty Images

Myron Rolle — a Rhodes Scholar, an NFL player, and now a medical resident in the field of neurosurgery — recently has been accused of sexual harassment. He denies the claim, publicly and strongly with a detailed statement pushing back against the allegation.

“I understand that in today’s world the responsibility falls on the ‘accused’ to prove themselves innocent, as opposed to ones alleged ‘accuser’ having to prove their claims before going public,” Rolle said, via the Miami Herald. “Unfortunately, I have found myself victim to these very circumstances.

“A blogger/online personality, whom I have never met in person and have only interacted with once via phone, recently claimed that I verbally harassed her during a phone call exchange. She furthered these claims by stating that anonymous sources have come forward and added their accounts to her narrative.

“Let me make myself perfectly clear — these accusations are absolutely false and should be characterized as exactly what they are — acts of bullying, intimidation and retaliation.

“I have been raised to respect women and to also keep my personal affairs private, as that is the respectful thing to do. However, I will not sit idly by and allow someone to engage in intentional character assassination simply because I did not return their advances or wish to engage in a relationship as they may have wanted.”

The accuser is Amanda Seales, an actress and online personality. Rolle, a sixth-round pick in 2010 of the Titans, spent time with Tennessee and Pittsburgh but never played in a regular-season game. He currently is a neurosurgery resident at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital.