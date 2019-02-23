Kyler Murray reiterates he’s committed to football

Getty Images

The biggest question about Kyler Murray might not be his size, but his commitment to football. With baseball still out there as a fallback for Murray, NFL teams interested in him with a high choice want to be sure he’s dedicated to playing quarterback.

Murray reiterated Saturday that the NFL is his future.

“The night I got drafted to the A’s — obviously it was a great day of my life — but I’ve been a football player my whole life,” Murray said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I didn’t know how the NFL felt about me before this season because I hadn’t played.

“Going into this [football] season, [the goal] was to put myself in the best position possible. Obviously, when you win, good things happen. A lot of good stuff happened this year.”

The A’s used the ninth overall choice on Murray in June, and they will retain his baseball rights. But he could go higher in the NFL draft and is expected to become the first athlete ever selected in the first round of both drafts.

Murray said he has “known for a while” that football was in his future.

“I mean, they can hold out all the hope they want to,” Murray said of the A’s. “I’m going to play football.”