Mike Mamula reflects on his great Combine, 24 years later

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 23, 2019, 4:14 PM EST
Mike Mamula is known in the NFL as, “That guy who got drafted in the Top 10 because he had a great Scouting Combine, then didn’t do anything as a pro.” But that’s really not fair.

Mamula did help his draft stock with a great Combine, but he was already regarded as a first-round pick even before the Combine. And although his NFL career didn’t meet expectations, he was a solid player for a few years in the NFL.

Mamula’s big Combine was in 1995, and he says now that he still thinks the Combine is a great tool for NFL teams — as long as they use it in conjunction with watching what players did on the field.

“I think it’s a great way to judge talent,” Mamula told the Buffalo News. “But you’ve also got to look at film from the previous season and track record. You can’t just look at someone and they do nothing during their college career, then they go out and blow things up at the Combine. I mean, it makes no sense. That’s just one thing that you’ve got to look at.”

Contrary to common perception, Mamula didn’t come out of nowhere at the 1995 Combine. In fact, Mamula says he decided to turn pro in 1995, rather than returning for his final year of NCAA eligibility at Boston College, only after he was told that the Jaguars (coached by Mamula’s old Boston College coach, Tom Coughlin) had a first-round grade on him.

“I had an inside person within Jacksonville, which had the second and 19th picks in the first round, that I had asked, ‘If I was to leave early, you’ve got to tell me, if I’m around at 19, would you take me?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, we will take you,'” Mamula said.

Mamula was a great athlete, but he attributes much of his Combine success to the fact that he actually trained for the specific Combine drills. In those days, long before the Combine was ever televised, many of the players didn’t know exactly what they’d be asked to do at the Combine and didn’t prepare specifically for the Combine drills.

“Coughlin’s strength coach, Jerry Palmieri, had winter workouts, and the winter workouts that he put together were all Combine drills. So for a month and a half straight for like two years, I was doing Combine drills and nobody knew it, including me,” Mamula said.

Those drills proved to be profitable for Mamula, who followed a good college career with a great Combine–even if it’s a bit unfair if that’s all he’s remembered for.

8 responses to “Mike Mamula reflects on his great Combine, 24 years later

  3. “That guy who got drafted in the Top 10 because he had a great Scouting Combine, then didn’t do anything as a pro.” This will probably be how John Ross is described in a few years, unfortunately.

  5. Mamula played hard. But he also took too wide a path to the QB; he ran past the QB so often, we *still* call it a “Mamula” whenever we throw a dart that comes close but misses its mark.

  6. Yes, because NFL GM’s would really draft someone solely based on a good combine.

    The combine is one of MANY things that a GM takes into consideration when drafting a player. A good combine could up your draft stock(as it did with Mamula), but a good combine has never been and never will be the SOLE REASON a player is drafted.

  7. You do great at the combine, you get mo money. That is how some NFL GMs really do look at it, past or present. You would think it would be the culmination of everything, but that isn’t life, the flavor of the month always gets over-rated in everything due to being a recent memory.

  8. Mamula had a great junior Season at BC. I believe he had 12-14 sacks. His pro career was not a total bust. He had, I believe, more than 40 career sacks. Problem was, there was a lot of hype that was hard to live up to, and you know us Philly fans took it easy on him. He was a tough nut, played hurt, and always played with great effort.
    If you want to look up bust in the dictionary, look up the DE from UVA we picked with a high 1st round pick when Ray Rhodes was running the draft.

