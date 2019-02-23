Report: Rams hire Zac Robinson as assistant QBs coach

Getty Images

The Rams have a replacement for Zac Taylor, who has left to become the Bengals’ new head coach.

Sean McVay has hired Zac Robinson as his new assistant quarterbacks coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Robinson most recently was a senior analyst at Pro Football Focus while also working as a private quarterbacks coach.

Robinson and Bruce Gradkowski were the finalists for the job, according to Schefter.

Robinson was a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2010. He never played a regular-season game but spent some time on the Bengals’ practice squad and also had stops in Seattle and Detroit.

The Patriots also drafted quarterbacks Kevin O’Connell and Kliff Kingsbury, with O’Connell now serving as the offensive coordinator in Washington and Kingsbury the head coach in Arizona.

Robinson will assist Shane Waldron, who become quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator when Taylor left. Waldron formerly coached the tight ends, and the Rams filled that spot with the hiring of Wes Phillips.