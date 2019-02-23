Someone stole Peyton Barber’s Buccaneers playbook

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a new playbook. And someone in Atlanta apparently has a copy of it.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, thieves broke into Bucs running back Peyton Barber‘s SUV and stole his playbook.

At roughly 5:00 a.m. ET on Saturday outside the Post Alexander high-rise in the Buckhead section of Atlanta, a group of men broke into Barber’s vehicle, stealing his passport, a tablet containing the team-issued playbook, and other belongings.

Most teams allow tablets containing sensitive team information to be wiped clean remotely, and the device undoubtedly was password protected. If not, the reward offered by the Falcons could be bigger than any reward offered by Barber for the return of the device.