Surgery makes Deionte Thompson “unlikely” to participate in Scouting Combine

As the Scouting Combine workouts approach, reports will be rampant regarding guys who will and who won’t be working out. Alabama safety Deionte Thompson apparently won’t be.

Thompson had wrist surgery on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Thompson is “unlikely” to participate in on-field drills.

He’s regarded as one of the top safety prospects in the 2019 draft, drawing the Earl Thomas seal of approval.

Thompson’s wrist will surely be examined closely by doctors in Indianapolis, and he’ll undoubtedly sit for interviews. But he apparently won’t be doing the running and jumping and catching and whatever else the defensive backs will be doing.