AAF wraps up Week Three today, with its first game in Atlanta

Getty Images

Of the eight cities to host Alliance of American Football franchises, one has yet to host a game. That changes today.

The Atlanta Legends, which will play their games at the reconfigured baseball facility previously known as Turner Field (Georgia State University now plays its football games there), started the year with a pair of road games, losing in Orlando and in San Diego. The 2-0 Birmingham Iron will come to town for the first of five Atlanta home games.

The powers-that-be could be very nervous about how many people will show up. The Arizona Hotshots, which play not far from the home of the Arizona Cardinals, had an embarrassingly low turnout in Week One. The AAF placed its first eight franchises in only two NFL cities, and Atlanta is the other.

The game kicks off without a kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Week Three concludes with the 1-1 San Antonio Commanders facing the 1-1 Fleet in San Diego at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

It’s a rematch of a game played Week One in the Alamodome. And that’s about all I currently know about either team. But, frankly, if tonight’s TV viewing options are the American Alliance or the Academy Awards, I’ll gladly stick to football.