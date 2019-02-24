Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers: “He’s coachable”

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a new head coach for the first time since 2006 this year, and some have questioned whether Rodgers is coachable. Packers running back Aaron Jones has no questions.

Jones said on NFL Network that he has no doubts about Rodgers’ ability to work with new head coach Matt LaFleur.

“I don’t think Aaron will have a problem,” Jones said. “He’ll pick it up very quickly. He’s coachable, and he wants to win, and he’s a team player, and he’s a leader, so we’re all going to get behind our leader and we’re going to be ready to go this year.”

That Jones specifically began his defense of Rodgers by calling him “coachable” suggests that he’s well aware of the former Packers who say Rodgers is not. Jones likely won’t be the last Packer to stand up for Rodgers along those lines this offseason, but the proof will be in Rodgers’ play when the season starts.