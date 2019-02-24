Arthur Blank jumps into the NFL owner superyacht arms race

Getty Images

NFL owners are taking “keeping up with the Joneses” to the next level.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has become the latest captain of a pro football franchise to become the skipper of a superyacht. Via TMZ, Blank has ordered a $180 million boat, which will measure 240 feet in length.

It has 11 cabins that will hold 23 guests plus another 33 crew members. And it will be named “DreAMBoat,” with the emphasis on Blank’s AMB initials.

But as keeping up with the Joneses go, Blank still has a long way to go. While he may own a nicer stadium than Jones, Jones’ boat cost $70 million more, and is 117 feet bigger.

Last month, after Washington owner Daniel Snyder jumped into the luxury boat game, Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made the burgeoning NFL owner superyacht habit a tangible example of her alleged need for a tax on accumulated wealth, independent of and in addition to any taxes paid on the income that built said wealth.