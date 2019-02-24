Delanie Walker targeting return in time for OTAs

Getty Images

Titans tight end Delanie Walker remained hopeful of returning to the field in November, but his recovery from the dislocated and fractured ankle that he suffered in the season opener did not make that possible.

Walker has now shifted his view to this offseason’s organized team activities. Walker hopes to be running and catching footballs at that point and he plans to show that he can rebound from a serious injury after turning 35 years old this summer.

“I don’t really remember how old I am,” Walker said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “They can judge me all they want. I already know people are going to say it’s going to be a struggle to come back off an injury like this. They doubted me before and look how far I got. I am just going to prove everybody wrong.”

If Walker’s correct, it will be a big boost to the Titans offense. Walker led the team with 74 catches in 2017 and they didn’t get much from the tight end spot while missing the playoffs last season.