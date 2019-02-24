Ravens won’t raise ticket prices, for second year in a row

Getty Images

There’s a new full-time starting quarterback in Baltimore, and it won’t cost more to see him play in person next year.

Via the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens have confirmed that the team will not increase ticket prices for 2019. It’s the second straight year that the Ravens will keep the same pricing structure at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens had 563,451 paid customers for their eight regular-season games in 2018, a slight decrease from last year but good for the No. 12 spot in the league. With the team’s first playoff berth since 2014, Lamar Jackson under center, Eric DeCosta taking over as G.M., and coach John Harbaugh, who could have been a free agent after the coming season, re-committed for the next four years, the decision to keep prices flat should result in a spike in ticket demand.

Throw in the vague chance that maybe the Ravens will make a play for soon-to-be-former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, and every game could be sold out before May 1.