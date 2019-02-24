Report: Competition Committee to discuss expanded replay

Getty Images

Five weeks and one day after a blown call called into question the legitimacy of the NFC Super Bowl representative, the NFL’s Competition Committee will discuss possible ways to prevent a repeat of that outcome.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the members of the league’s rule-recommending body will discuss on Monday the possible expansion of instant replay, which could extend to pass interference and other so-called judgment calls. Two hours have been budgeted to the discussion, which will surely feature some members (like Saints coach Sean Payton) arguing zealously for change and others (like Broncos G.M. John Elway, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, and Falcons CEO Rich McKay) counseling in favor of caution.

Although much of the media assumes (incorrectly) that the Competition Committee has binding influence when it comes to these subjects, any rule changes hinge on whether 24 owners vote for the proposal. Owners can — and often do — reject the proposals of the Competition Committee. Owners also can go off the board, if they choose, adopting ideas that the committee didn’t even suggest.

And as to the concern about “unintended consequences,” it’s for the stewards of the game to think proactively to identify the potential consequences and to engineer the rules to avoid them. That’s what they’re paid to do, and with legalized gambling spreading, they have every reason to do it. Eventually, there will be an officiating controversy that attracts the attention of Congress, given the amount of wagered money that will change hands based on the mistake.

When that happens, either the league will clean up its mess, or Congress will clean it up. And the NFL surely won’t like the Congressional solution.