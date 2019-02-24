Robbie Gould sounds interested in returning to Chicago

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 24, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Just before the start of the 2016 season, Bears General Manager Ryan Pace cut kicker Robbie Gould. Since then, Gould leads the NFL in field goal percentage, while the Bears have had a series of kicking problems. Now Gould’s contract with the 49ers is coming to an end, and the dots are easy to connect.

And they become even easier to connect given Gould’s recent comments. Gould, who still makes the Chicago area his primary home, made an appearance in Chicago on Friday and told the Associated Press that he still considers himself a Bear.

Once a Bear always a Bear,” he said. “I truly mean that. This is where I spent 11 years of my life playing for an awesome organization. I’ve developed a lot of great relationships throughout the city but also the organization, just like I’ve done in New York, just like I’ve done in San Francisco. Will it happen? I don’t know.”

The 49ers will have something to say about that: San Francisco is reportedly read to slap the franchise tag on Gould to keep him from leaving.

“They have the opportunity to get a contract done with me,” Gould said of the 49ers. “Obviously, they have exclusive rights to talk to me until free agency opens. There’s no reason not to. . . . At this point, I’m just enjoying being around my kids and not really worried about the football contract.”

So while Gould sounds interested in a return to Chicago, and the Bears are surely interested given their recent decision to release Cody Parkey, the 49ers may stand in the way, and keep Gould around for at least another year.

  3. Hope lynch doesn’t “fleece” Pace again by keeping Gould! I’m sure the Bears kicking themselves for not taking Solomon Thomas right now…

  4. Yeah as really everybody in Chicago has missed Gould. But wonder if they resign Patrick O’Donnell as he has kickoff experience, to handle them since Gould did not in SF!?

  6. whatjusthapped says:
    February 24, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Resign just in time to miss the playoffs (again) in 2019. Bears had a nice run in 2018 but things will be vastly different in 2019

    _________________________________

    All the starters are returning with the possible exceptions of Amos/Callahan and maybe one more. How is that vastly different, oh right it’s not you’re just scared and jealous of the Bears worst to first move they pulled on your team and the whole division. Don’t even go the Fangio route, he’s a coach, not a player. Nagy is running the show, Fangio wasn’t. I love when the trolls talk non-sense.

    The Bears will be in competition or dominating the NFC North for the next three to five years, get over it kid.

  7. Sorry Blackandblue, no such thing as domination in the NFC North anymore. Competition yes but injuries, everybody wanting to get paid, a QB that isn’t anything special yet, losing starters and not having your defensive coach that was the glue to your team … all you can hope for is competition.

