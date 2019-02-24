Steelers hope to ship Antonio Brown to the NFC

Posted by Mike Florio on February 24, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Beggars can’t be choosers. The Steelers will try to be.

With the team recently admitting that only three teams have expressed interest in trading for receiver Antonio Brown even though owner Art Rooney II made it clear that Brown is available six weeks ago, the Steelers want to trade him only to an NFC team.

Per multiple reports, the Steelers will avoid trading Brown to one of their AFC North rivals or to the Patriots.

Ultimately, however, the decision will hinge on what a team is willing to give the Steelers, in comparison to the next best offer. If the Patriots, Browns, Ravens, or Bengals offer a first-round pick and the 49ers offer a fifth-round pick, what will the Steelers do?

What the new team will be willing to pay Brown is also a big part of this, since he’s made it clear that he wants a new contract. Which complicates the process considerably, and which will help put the Steelers far more squarely in the “beggars” than “choosers” category, when it’s time to choose between trading Brown or paying him the $2.5 million roster bonus that becomes due on March 17.

  3. grogansheroes says:

    February 24, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    So they trade him to the 49ers, who in turn flip him to the Pats.
    ———–
    Doubtful The Steelers likely put a clause in that would up their compensation if the team they trade him to trades him to the Pats or other teams theybdidnt want him going to. It was the same thing Green Bay did when they traded Favre to the Jets so the Jets wouldn’t just flip him to Minnesota.

  5. I’m sure all the Patriots fans are salivating over the possibility that AB gets traded to them. Of course if he doesn’t go to the Patriots they will say he’s garbage and they didn’t want him anyway.

  6. Tomlin has proven to lack any leadership qualities. But Brown and Bell are morons. its so funny when they turn on each other

  7. A $2.5M roster bonus isn’t much so I don’t think they will do something before the deadline. They can afford to wait to get the best deal possible. However, there’s also something to be said about moving on from this trainwreck.

  9. Then they may never have to play him, because they won’t be making it to the Super Bowl anytime soon without him.

  12. I am surprised that the Steelers are waiting so long to get a deal done. They can have something worked out before the league season starts, much like the Alex Smith trade. They owe AB a bonus on the 17th of March and they’ll want to avoid that and the more time that goes by, the more his value drops. If teams see talented wide receivers at the combine, that’s going to hurt his stock and the more time AB spends tweeting, that’s not helping either. If only 3 teams are interested, find the best deal and have a plan for the beginning of free agency and the draft.

  13. whenwilliteverend says:
    February 24, 2019 at 12:41 pm
    I’m sure all the Patriots fans are salivating over the possibility that AB gets traded to them. Of course if he doesn’t go to the Patriots they will say he’s garbage and they didn’t want him anyway.
    ——————-
    Not really. And old news as Pats were reported one of first to come calling, though now poss only interested if Gronk retired or others left. Pats have the draft picks. And many fans prob feel Belichick is the best HC in the NFL to rehabilitate Brown, though it’s not certain he can, and Pats have won 6 SBs without Brown, so…

  14. I don’t root for the Steelers. But it would be spectacular to see Bell and Brown gone and the Steelers representing the AFC in Miami.

    Even better of it could be without Ben too.

  15. Steelers should sit on his contract for a year. AB will more than likely get caught-up in some trouble that the Steelers can use to void his contract. Plus, he sits for a year gets fat slow and interested in other things. If I was the steelers, I wouldn’t let him play football anywhere else for as long as he’s under contract with the team. Take away his platform to be famous and his voice will fade to obscurity.

  16. Brown would never behave within the Pats system. He is too used to getting his own way and acting however he wants. He would drive BB crazy in about 5 minutes.

  17. bigbosscrispy says:
    February 24, 2019 at 1:28 pm
    Steelers should sit on his contract for a year. AB will more than likely get caught-up in some trouble that the Steelers can use to void his contract. Plus, he sits for a year gets fat slow and interested in other things. If I was the steelers, I wouldn’t let him play football anywhere else for as long as he’s under contract with the team. Take away his platform to be famous and his voice will fade to obscurity.
    ___________________________________________________________________
    So you think it’s more important to be spiteful than to run a good business and try to win a Superbowl? Don’t ever try to start your own business.

  18. Brown sounds like a bit of a head case. Whoever ends up with him will surely dig deep on his mental status before making any sort of deal. Very few teams will gamble and he needs to end up in the right place. If there is a right place.

  19. Dennis Carson says:
    February 24, 2019 at 12:52 pm
    Then they may never have to play him, because they won’t be making it to the Super Bowl anytime soon without him.
    ____________________________

    They haven’t been so hot with him, as far as Super Bowls and playoffs are concerned. I can make a decent case for them being a better actual TEAM with both him and Bell out of the picture. My concern then would turn to Tomlin. Can he change his ways, and get these guys back to doing what they are paid to do? They need to have a players only meeting, clear the air, and let bygones be bygones. It’s pretty telling when JuJu said in an interview (paraphrased) that he learned a lot about how not to act by watching guys in the Steelers locker room. When asked to which guys he was referring, he said he want getting into names.

  20. A couple of thoughts:

    1. Brown would be FINE with the Pats. Remember the main problem he had with the Steelers was how Rothlessberger was treated differently than others. That wouldn’t be a problem with Tom Brady. Just look how Harrison gushes about Brady.

    2. That being said, the Pats would NEVER pay up any draft capital PLUS an 8 figure cap hit for ANY WR, let alone AB. The WR position is VASTLY overrated. Somehow, in this age of the glorification of the passing game, the Pats have managed to win SIX Superbowls without ever having a so called “elite” WR.

    BTW- they got to 3 more and and only one with Rand Moss. That’s 8 of 9 Superbowls without ever having even a probowl WR. That SHOULD tell GM’s around the league that they are paying too much for WR’s…..shouldn’t it.

    3. SF is the logical landing spot for AB. They’re in the NFC. They are a couple of years away from really contending. And they have the cap room to accommodate Brown. That being said, I doubt very much they’d give up more than a 2nd rounder, and I’d be surprised if the Steelers got even that much.

    It’s not like AB isn’t a risk for any team that bring him aboard. As talented as he is, he’s still over 30, and the best part of this deal would be the fact that you’d have him under control for a few years at “reasonable” numbers for an elite WR given the Steelers have to absorb the bonus money. BUT if AB is going to demand even MORE, then his trade value is going to go down even further.

    4.So what if a 3rd or 4th round pick is the best offer they get. Will the Steelers eat their words about demanding a top pick, or will they just keep him against his will?

  22. If the Steelers can’t find a trade partner ho give them value…..they should suspend him for his conduct and not pay him.

  25. Good comment Patfanken but Welker was a pro bowl receiver and should have two rings but not for Justin Tuck of the Giants…I still dont believe the Steelers will let Brown go but what about a straight up trade for Ordell Beckham ?

  27. Just an FYI, Brown’s want for a new contract doesn’t mean squat. He has THREE YEARS left on the contract he currently has. He can want new money all he wants, that doesn’t mean he’s getting it.

  28. So who will catch Big Ben’s inaccurate passes? Ju-Ju will be double covered after AB is gone.

  32. Dennis Carson says:
    February 24, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Then they may never have to play him, because they won’t be making it to the Super Bowl anytime soon without him.

    __________________________________________

    Correct me if I am wrong but AB or LB does not have 1 super bowl ring.

  33. I’m so nervous about Howie Roseman and the Eagles possibly trading for AB. Although an offense with Wentz, Ertz, Jeffrey, Wallace and a healthy O Line would be scary. I just think he isn’t needed and he would screw up the team chemistry. Don’t want him…Send him to Panthers and watch AB scream every time he’s open and Cam Newton plays his same old I’m the only player and runs with it over passing it..

  34. The Steelers have very little leverage or options for being picky. AB has very little leverage or options against the Steelers or any other NFL team, other than being cantankerous about showing up to practice/playing. I predict some team will trade for him, but give very little. Maybe a 4th pick, conditionally on AB reporting for camp/preseason. Then, AB would be obligated to show up and the team getting him would have the leverage to get a new, but reasonable, long term contract done.

  35. keiselsbeard says:

    February 24, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Just an FYI, Brown’s want for a new contract doesn’t mean squat. He has THREE YEARS left on the contract he currently has. He can want new money all he wants, that doesn’t mean he’s getting it.
    ——–
    Actually Brown’s want for a new contract means everything. No team is going to trade for him and expect him to play out his current deal because he’s made it clear he won’t. Sure they can see if he’s bluffing about retiring without new money but no team wants to start a new working relationship on a sour note.

  36. keiselsbeard says:
    February 24, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Just an FYI, Brown’s want for a new contract doesn’t mean squat. He has THREE YEARS left on the contract he currently has. He can want new money all he wants, that doesn’t mean he’s getting it.
    —————————————————————————————-
    His comment about “new money” makes trading for him all but impossible. With an uncertain contract situation and a guy who might refuse to take the field, why would a team give up anything other than a late round draft pick for him?

  37. It would be the ultimate for the Brown’s to get him. They need a big time Z wideout, and could afford to give up a first and 5th for him, as well as afford his contract.

  38. There will be no trades until the new league year starts on March 14th. Teams can agree to terms before then but no actual trades can happen. Pittsburgh and everyone else has to be patient until then.

  39. His comment about “new money” makes trading for him all but impossible. With an uncertain contract situation and a guy who might refuse to take the field, why would a team give up anything other than a late round draft pick for him?

    0

    AB just wants out and will need to prove he is going to be a good team player before getting more money in the future. AB is not in control of anything at this point. And for some one who doesn’t watch much football he is still one of the best at his position…. not too hard to figure out….if you actually watch the sport….not just comment on a blog for clicks.

