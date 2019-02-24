Trent Taylor feeling back to normal after 2018 back surgery

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor played in 14 games during the 2018 season, but he didn’t feel 100 percent healthy over the course of the year.

Taylor had back surgery before the start of the season and slumped to 26 catches for 215 yards after catching 43 balls for 430 yards during his rookie season. Taylor also saw less success as a punt returner, but said he’s feeling back to full strength now that he’s had some time away from the field.

“I feel like my back is back to normal now,” Taylor said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I just knew that I needed a little more time than I was able to get throughout the season. That’s why I’ve been really looking forward to this offseason. Getting back to building my body up the right way. I’m feeling great right now. We’re going to continue working on that and building myself up so I can be ready to have a great season next year.”

Taylor also said that he’s looking forward to working with new wide receivers coach Wes Welker, who should have plenty of advice to offer Taylor about how a shorter wideout can make an impact on offense.