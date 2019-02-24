Zach Mettenberger “definitely excited” to play football again

Getty Images

The Memphis Express opted to start Christian Hackenberg at quarterback for the third straight game on Saturday, but head coach Mike Singletary pulled the plug on Hackenberg at halftime.

Singletary turned to former Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger after two Hackenberg interceptions helped put them in a 9-0 hole against Orlando and Mettenberger responded by throwing for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

“You definitely have to be supportive of your guys. I’ve been in his shoes before and it’s not easy,” Mettenberger said, via the AAF website. “You have to be ready to roll. The reason why I got to play is unfortunate, but I’m definitely excited to be playing again. … It was business as usual for me. This is a professional sport. You have to always be ready whether you’re the backup and one play away or third string and two plays away. We’ve all been taught that from an early age.”

It wasn’t enough to get Memphis their first win in the Alliance of American Football as Orlando hung on for a 21-17 win and it wasn’t enough for Singletary to name Mettenberger the starter for next week, but it would be surprising if Saturday’s effort doesn’t lead to Mettenberger making his first start since the 2015 season.