AAF disputes league was Robert Vanech’s idea

The Alliance of American Football released a statement, denying a man’s contention that the spring football league was his idea.

Robert Vanech is suing the AAF and founder Charlie Ebersol, claiming he is entitled to 50 percent ownership of the league, Darren Rovell of the Action Network reports. Vanech seeks money and “wants his name part of [the league’s] history.”

The AAF responded Monday afternoon, saying, “Mr. Vanech’s claim is without merit. There was never any agreement, oral or written, between Mr. Vanech and Mr. Ebersol relating to The Alliance. We remain focused solely on our historic, inaugural season when each weekend over 400 players get an opportunity to showcase their talents and fulfill their dreams of playing professional football.”

Vanech, a Los Angeles-based venture capitalist, claims he had a “handshake agreement” with Ebersol, according to Rovell.