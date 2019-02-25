AAF does its first-ever scheduling flex

AP

Week Four is looming for the Alliance of American Football, and the eight-team league has adjusted its schedule for Saturday.

The AAF has announced that Saturday’s games will flip, with Orlando at Salt Lake moved to prime time and San Diego at Memphis shifted to 4:00 p.m. ET. The bigger difference comes from the fact that the 8:00 p.m. ET start will be televised by NFL Network. The early game streams only.

The Orlando-Salt Lake contest is being hyped as the first-ever meeting between Steve Spurrier and Dennis Erickson. Which is pretty much all that can be done when the players don’t have name recognition.