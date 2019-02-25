An Oscar oddity, relevant to sports bettors

Getty Images

Many of the same websites that take sports bets also accept wagers on the Academy Awards. And at those sites, something strange happened on Sunday.

In the hours before the Oscars began, some person, or perhaps multiple people, began opening up accounts at multiple online sports books and placing the maximum allowable bet on Yorgos Lanthimos to win the Academy Award for Best Director. Lanthimos had been considered an underdog, but the odds change as money comes in, and he quickly became the favorite (for directing The Favourite) until the sports books decided to stop taking bets on Best Director. The gambling sites figured the only way that anyone would suddenly start pouring money into betting on one particular winner was if someone had leaked the voting results.

As it turned out, that’s not what happened. Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for Roma. Whoever thought Lanthimos was a sure thing was wrong.

Nonetheless, there are lessons in what happened on Oscar Day that are relevant to sports gamblers, and the sports books that take bets. For starters, it’s a reminder of the way that perceived inside information can dramatically change the odds. That’s why transparency on issues like injury reports is so important: The NFL insists that teams list all injured players on their injury reports because the league doesn’t want any individual gambler to cultivate relationships with team personnel to try to get an inside edge.

It’s also a reminder of the precarious nature of gambling on events that are determined by voting, rather than by play on the field. When you bet on the winner of a game, you’re betting on an event that will be determined by the play on the field. But when you bet on the winner of, say, the MVP award, you’re betting on something that is voted on by individuals. If there’s a perception that some of those individuals have a predetermined winner, or that the organization that tallies the votes has spilled the beans, that can dramatically skew the odds — even if that perception is incorrect. Different states have different laws governing betting on events that are determined by votes, while the online sports books based in other countries can make their own rules.

If you bet on something that can be determined by individual voters, you run the risk that you’re playing an unfair game because the voters, or the people counting the votes, or someone connected to those people, have inside information. And if you bet thinking you have inside information, you might find out that your inside information was incorrect. Some Best Director bettors found that out the hard way on Sunday.