Andy Levitre focused on getting back to full health with free agency looming

Getty Images

Veteran guard Andy Levitre is headed for free agency next month, but he said that finding a home for the 2019 season isn’t the first thing on his mind right now.

Levitre made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio and said that it is “pretty exciting” to be headed toward free agency, but making a full recovery from the torn triceps that led the Falcons to put him on injured reserve in September remains his primary focus right now.

“Having that same injury the second time, I just want to ensure that my triceps is ready to go,” Levitre said. “Right now my focus is just going to rehab and getting back to one-hundred percent healthy.”

Levitre was traded to Atlanta in 2015 in a move he said “worked out amazing for me,” but moving on may be the likeliest outcome. The Falcons have talked about their desire to upgrade their offensive line, which may mean Levitre and fellow free agents Ben Garland and Zane Beadles are not part of the future in Atlanta.